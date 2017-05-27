A man questioned by a Metro Transit officer about his immigration status while riding the light rail this month, a scene captured in a video viewed more than a million times, will be deported.

Metro Transit Police Chief John Harrington confirmed the reports, first brought to light in media reports Friday evening, in a statement Saturday.

The police officer, who in the video is seen asking the man, “Are you here illegally?”, is no longer employed by Metro Transit, according to Harrington.

“We also are working to re-establish the trust that was broken by this isolated incident,” his statement read.

The video drew outrage from people around the nation who questioned the officer’s power to ask about a passenger’s immigration status.

Ariel Vences-Lopez, a 23-year-old from Mexico, was arrested May 14 for several charges, including obstructing the legal process, giving an officer a false name and fare evasion, according to the Hennepin County jail records.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed an immigration detainer for Vences-Lopez the following day, according to ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer.

Vences-Lopez was released May 16 from Hennepin County jail and transferred over to ICE custody “for immigration violations,” according to ICE. A federal immigration judge issued his order for removal May 23.

“He will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States,” the ICE statement read.

Harrington claims Metro Transit did not know Vences-Lopez was in ICE custody until Friday night. He said the police department did not report his immigration status to the federal agency.

“Believing that he was free and scheduled for a June Hennepin County court appearance, our goal was to explore options for him, such as the possibility of some diversion, rather than a court date,” according to the statement.

Harrington said Metro Transit is now updating its policy to guarantee equal enforcement of the law for all passengers “regardless of their immigration status.”

“The image of a single officer’s questioning immigration status is not reflective of, nor does it represent, the practices and procedures of Metro Transit officers,” Harrington’s statement reads.

Minneapolis artist Ricardo Levins Morales, who took the video, said two officers boarded the Blue Line from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday, May 14 and began a routine check for passengers’ fares.

In the short clip, the officer, whose name has yet to be confirmed by Metro Transit, is seen asking Vences-Lopez for his name and whether he is in the country “illegally.”

Morales then asks the officer whether he is authorized to act as immigration police. The officer responds, “No, not necessarily.”

After Morales advises him to not ask about his status, the officer shrugs and says “OK.”

Harrington ordered an internal investigation after learning of the video.

Earlier this week, protesters demanded justice for Vences-Lopez during a Metropolitan Council meeting, forcing it to adjourn for about half an hour.