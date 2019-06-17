A man fatally shot Saturday in south Minneapolis has been identified as Steven Creamer, Jr.
Creamer, 26, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s report.
Police found Creamer on a sidewalk near the intersection of E. 37th Street and Clinton Avenue S. about 5:35 a.m. Saturday after responding to a report of gunfire in the area.
First responders declared Creamer, of Minneapolis, dead at the scene.
No one has been arrested.
