A man was shot to death and discovered in a vehicle in Minneapolis shortly before dawn Tuesday, authorities said.

Police said there have been no arrests in the killing.

A call to police about 5:45 a.m. alerted them to some sort of trouble in the 3500 block of Penn Avenue N.

Officers arrived and found the man dead inside the car, which was in a parking lot near Penn and 36th avenues, police said.

Police said they are going through the neighborhood in an effort to piece together the circumstances of the shooting, and "at this point, it is believed that the suspect and victim were known to each other."

The victim's identity has yet to be released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to text tips to 847411. Enter MPD, a space and then the information. Tips can also be called in to police at 612-692-8477.