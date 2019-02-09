Blaine police arrested a 46-year-old man Friday night in connection with his wife’s death.

According to Anoka County sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Daniel Douglas, police responded to the 2700 block of 95th Avenue NE. at 9:44 p.m. after a man reported that he had killed his wife. He was quickly taken into custody, Douglas said in a news release.

The woman’s death is under investigation and there is no threat to the public, Douglas said.

STAFF REPORT