Blaine police arrested a 46-year-old man Friday night in connection with his wife’s death.
According to Anoka County sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Daniel Douglas, police responded to the 2700 block of 95th Avenue NE. at 9:44 p.m. after a man reported that he had killed his wife. He was quickly taken into custody, Douglas said in a news release.
The woman’s death is under investigation and there is no threat to the public, Douglas said.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
Man in custody after telling Blaine police he killed his wife
The 46-year-old reported the death to police, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
East Metro
Homeless camp out at Ramsey County Sheriff's Office after Union Depot is closed to them
The move came after the Ramsey County Board questioned the depot's use.
Minneapolis
Man charged in bus shooting had killed armed robber in 2015
No charges were filed against Kenneth Lilly, 31, in the fatal 2015 shooting of 16-year-old Lavauntai Broadbent at Shadow Falls Park in St. Paul.
St. Paul
St. Paul residents sue over city's trash plan
The suit demands that St. Paul officials respect thousands of signatures on an anti-trash plan petition and put it to a citywide vote.
West Metro
Historic Fort Snelling renovation to start this fall
Cavalry barracks will be transformed into the visitors center.