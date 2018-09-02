A man was run over by a vehicle and severely injured shortly before dawn Sunday in Maplewood, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of Minnehaha Avenue E., just north of 3M’s world headquarters, police said.

Police and fire personnel arrived to find a 33-year-old man down in the street, according to Police Lt. Kerry Crotty, who said her department is “investigating where he was in the traffic flow.”

The driver of the vehicle was cooperating with the investigation, and witness statements were taken at the scene said Crotty, who added that it does not appear the driver was under the influence of any substances.

The man was taken to Regions hospital with life-threatening injuries.