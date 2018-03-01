A man trying to cross Lagoon Avenue S. in the Uptown area of Minneapolis was hit by a car that was trying to turn onto Lagoon from James Avenue S., police said.
The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with “very significant injuries,” police spokesman Scott Seroka said.
The driver of the car is cooperating with police. Traffic investigators were at the scene Wednesday night.
The man’s name and age have not been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Data Drop
See which Minnesota hospitals had medical mistakes last year
Minnesota's hospitals have publicly reported preventable errors since 2005. Look up how many have happened by hospital, year or the type of error.
North Metro
Threat that closed Cambridge-Isanti schools was false alarm
The district said decision was made out of abundance of caution.
Local
St. Cloud Diocese to declare bankruptcy after sex abuse claims
It's the fourth such bankruptcy in Minnesota.
Local
New on-demand fuel service will allow Twin Cities drivers to skip the gas station
Yoshi arrived last week and offers on-site oil changes and routine car care services
Local
Efforts underway to block deportation of Somalis
Minnesota attorneys say ICE flights to Somalia unsafe.