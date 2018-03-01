A man trying to cross Lagoon Avenue S. in the Uptown area of Minneapolis was hit by a car that was trying to turn onto Lagoon from James Avenue S., police said.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with “very significant injuries,” police spokesman Scott Seroka said.

The driver of the car is cooperating with police. Traffic investigators were at the scene Wednesday night.

The man’s name and age have not been released.