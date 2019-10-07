The 23-year-old man shot Sunday night while driving his SUV on St. Paul's West Side has died, the city's 24th homicide of the year.

The man's 4-year-old son who was in the vehicle with him was hurt in the shooting that occurred about 5:15 p.m. in 400 block of Wabasha Street. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was expected to survive, said Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department.

No one had been arrested as of Monday morning, Ernster said.

Police responded to the scene after several calls of gunfire in the area. When they arrived, they found a Jeep on its roof in a parking lot on the west side of Wabasha. Inside the vehicle, officers found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound to the head and the child with a gunshot wound to his foot. The boy was conscious and alert, police said. Both were taken to Regions Hospital where the man died Monday morning.

Residents living across the street said they were watching a movie when they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several people running through their yard.

The apartment building is filled with "great residents" and is well managed, said Anthony Teehan.

Police investigated the scene where one person and a child were found with gunshot wounds after a vehicle rollover in St. Paul.

"I've lived here for six years. I've never experienced anything like this," he said. "This place is calm," he said, adding the street itself is busy.

The shooting comes during what has been a violent year for St. Paul.

Twenty-four people have been killed in the city so far this year, tying St. Paul's deadliest year of the past decade — 24 for all of 2017. Over the past several weeks, the city has experienced a wave of bloodshed, with nine homicides in September alone.

Sunday night's victims were the 123rd and 124th victims of gunfire in St. Paul this year, Ernster said. "These shootings affect everyone," he said. "In this case the shooting affected the most innocent among us — a small child."

Staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this story.