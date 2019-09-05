The man whose body was found inside a burning home this week is a homicide victim, authorities said Thursday.

Daniel M. Bradley, 60, died from “complex homicidal violence,” the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

While that determination means that more than one cause is behind Bradley’s death, police and fire officials have said his fatal injuries were unrelated to the blaze Monday at his home in the fire on the 2600 block of 13th Avenue S.

No arrests have been made as of late Thursday morning, said police spokesman John Elder.

Police said that anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information also may be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous.