A 64-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in rural Fillmore County after losing control of his motorcycle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Harley-Davidson was traveling on Hwy. 43 just before 2 p.m. when the crash occurred. The motorcycle left the road, struck a sign and then rolled over several times, the State Patrol said.

Fillmore County is southeast of Rochester and adjacent to the Iowa border.

The State Patrol hasn’t released the identity of the driver.