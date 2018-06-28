A man died Wednesday night after he was shot in a car that sped off, crashed into a parked vehicle and landed on its roof, Minneapolis police said.

It all happened near 48th and Camden avenues N., which is where Thurman Junior Blevins was shot and killed by police on Saturday, but the shootings were in no way connected, authorities said.

Police gave this account of the chaotic turn of events, which started about 10:20 p.m.:

The man was sitting inside the car when someone walked up to the side of the vehicle and opened fire.

The victim drove off rapidly south on Camden Avenue, crashing into the parked car and flipping.

The man managed to crawl out of the car and began heading to the sidewalk when he collapsed.

That’s when officers and ambulances arrived, and the man was rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died.

Investigators were working the scene early Thursday. The man’s name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.