Police in Eden Prairie are investigating after a man died following a burglary Saturday night.

At 10:41 p.m. Saturday, police received a call from a woman who said her home on Jennifer Court had been broken into and a man who was in the home with her was in need of medical attention. Two suspects had fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, she told police.

Responders performed CPR on the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused the man’s medical condition, police said. Authorities believe the home invasion was targeted and that the public is not in danger.

The identity of the man and cause of death have not been released.