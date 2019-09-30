A man who was shot three weeks ago near the Greyhound bus depot in downtown Minneapolis has died of his injuries.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, died Sunday at Hennepin County Medical Center where he had been being treated since he was shot on the 900 block of Hawthorne Avenue on Sept. 7, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said.

The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and police had found him lying in the street.

His name has not been released.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The homicide downtown adds to the rising number of violent crimes in Minneapolis this year. As of Sunday, there have been at least 30 homicides in 2019, compared to the 33 last year. Late Saturday, Santiago Herrera Garcia, 21, of Apple Valley, died after he was shot at Hennepin Avenue and S. 8th Street. Police said a physical altercation likely preceded the shooting. A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder late Sunday morning