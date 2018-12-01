Police are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead Saturday afternoon in a south Minneapolis apartment complex, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Park Avenue, south of downtown, around 3 p.m. on a report of a medical emergency. They found the victim in the hallway shortly after a 911 caller performed CPR, said police spokesman John Elder. The man had wounds indicating a recent physical altercation, which may have triggered a heart attack. He died at the scene.

Officers found another man at the apartment who had noncritical injuries consistent with a fight. The man, now considered a person of interest, was taken to HCMC for treatment before being questioned by police.

The Hennepin County medical examiner will identify the victim and release his official cause of death pending an autopsy.