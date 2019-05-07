A St. Paul man has been charged with murder in the shooting death Saturday of a man in a parking lot in St. Paul’s North End.

Ramsey County prosecutors have charged the alleged shooter, Lavelle Darvon Brown, 28, with second-degree intentional murder and murder during a drive-by shooting.

St. Paul police identified the victim as Marquez Perry-Banks, 21, of Maplewood. He died at the scene of the shooting.

Police were called around noon Saturday to the Maryland Supermarket, near the corner of W. Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street. There they found Perry-Banks collapsed in the parking lot, with bystanders attempting to help him.

Police recovered 13 shell casings scattered around the victim’s Hyundai. They also obtained surveillance video that showed the shooter pull up in a Jeep Commander, jump out and gun down Perry-Banks as he sat in the driver’s seat. Police arrested Brown within hours of the shooting. He has four prior felony convictions, including three domestic assaults and felon in possession of firearm, according to court filings.

Brown also has another case pending in Ramsey County District Court, in which he’s accused of throwing an AK-47 assault rifle out a vehicle window while fleeing police.