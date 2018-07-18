A man who was assaulted last fall at a store near Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis has died seven months later, and the suspect is now charged with murder, authorities said Wednesday.

Lance K. Grant, 24, of St. Paul, suffered head injuries in Buzz Mart near the corner of N. 5th Street and Hennepin on Nov. 27, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Grant had been at Plateau Health Care in Brooklyn Park since the assault and died June 27 at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Terry Williams, 29, of Minneapolis, was jailed one day after the incident and initially charged with assault. He's now charged with second-degree murder and remains held ahead of an Aug. 6 court appearance.

Video surveillance showed Williams punching Grant as he was trying to leave the store, according to the criminal complaint.

Williams then hovered over the fallen and motionless Grant and punched and stomped his head before stealing from his pockets, the complaint continued.

Williams was arrested the next day downtown at the Minneapolis Central Library. He allegedly told police that he was avenging Grant's assault on him earlier that same day.