A man assaulted at a bar in western Minnesota late at night has died eight days later, authorities said.

The attack occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on May 5 at the Muddy Boot Bar in Forada, about 7 miles south of Alexandria, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. No arrests have been announced.

Steven W. Hlinsky, 46, of rural Alexandria, on the sidewalk and bleeding from the nose and ear, went to Douglas County Hospital and then was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital, where he stayed until his release Friday, the Sheriffs Office said.

On Sunday, a caller to 911 from Hlinsky’s home reported “a medical situation,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read. First responders arrived and found him “unresponsive and not breathing,” the statement continued.

Hlinsky was declared dead at the scene, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine a cause of death.

“Deputies continue to interview individuals who were at the bar at the time of the reported assault,” the Sheriff’s Office statement continued.

Anyone with information about Hlinsky’s death is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 1-320-762-8151.