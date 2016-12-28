You’ve been a real dumpster fire, 2016.

On your watch, we’ve witnessed the deaths of our beloved Prince, David Bowie and Leonard Cohen. And just when we thought 2016 might loosen its death grip, there goes George Michael and Carrie Fisher. Princess Leia, too!? Is nothing sacred?

As we inch closer to the New Year — and, we hope, an end to the madness — our efforts to smother your flames appear futile.

Fed up, Demetrios Hrysikos of Spartanburg, S.C., took steps to safeguard everyone’s favorite TV grandma and Golden Girl. Hrysikos created a GoFundMe page called “Help protect Betty White from 2016” to crowdsource funding to become her bodyguard.

“Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White!” Hrysikos wrote on the campaign page. “If she is okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017.”

Though an obvious gag, the fundraiser had surpassed its $2,000 goal as of Wednesday morning. Hrysikos, assuming White would turn down his offer, pledged that the money would be donated to the Spartanburg Little Theatre “to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year.”

“I’d like to think that Betty, Carrie, and Bowie would be happy with any proceeds going to that cause, which I assure you it WILL!”

White, a 94-year-old showbiz sweetheart, remains TV royalty for her stints on the “Golden Girls,” “Password” and “Hot in Cleveland.” Her career has spanned more than 70 years and earned her seven Emmy Awards.