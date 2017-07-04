A 24-year-old man died in Richfield late Monday in what authorities are calling a “drive-by style shooting.”

Richfield police was called to the area of 64th Street and 4th Avenue at 11:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

Callers said that “four to five shots were fired and a victim was struck in the chest by gunfire,” according to a news release.

Officers found the man lying on 64th Street between 4th and 5th avenues. Despite emergency measures by first Richfield field and fire personnel and Hennepin County paramedics, he died at the scene.

According to police, witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a 1990s gray minivan with a sliding door on the driver’s side. The vehicle was occupied by four individuals, police said.

