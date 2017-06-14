Minneapolis police responding to a car crash Tuesday night found a man inside shot dead.

It happened about 10:35 p.m. at the intersection of Knox and 26th avenues N, police said. Someone called 911 to report the crash, in which several parked cars were hit by a vehicle that ended up in the middle of the street, according to a statement.

When officers found an unresponsive male inside, they saw he had been shot and they called paramedics, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities who were in the neighborhood looking for witnesses plan to return to the area Wednesday to answer questions about the case, the city’s 14th homicide of the year.

Earlier Tuesday, the Hennepin County medical examiner identified the victim of a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis the previous day as 22-year-old Chartez Clark of Brooklyn Park.

The shooting capped a violent 24 hours that left two people dead and at least four wounded.

Clark died at the scene after being struck in the chest sometime before 2 a.m. Monday. A police spokesman said officers thought they were responding to a car crash at the intersection of 32nd Street and Blaisdell Avenue S. after a 911 caller reported a van veering off the road and hitting a tree and a fire hydrant.

But when they arrived, police found Clark’s body slumped behind the steering wheel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van had been reported stolen days before from Brooklyn Center, the spokesman said.

Friends and relatives remembered Clark, who went by “Chubbz,” in posts on his Facebook page, which lists his hometown as Minneapolis, by way of Chicago.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.