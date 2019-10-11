Chef Shack Bay City

This charming weekend-only getaway is a convenient Lake Pepin destination for dinner (Friday and Saturday evenings) or Sunday brunch. For their ever-changing, full-of-surprises menus, chefs/owners Lisa Carlson and Carrie Summer rely upon their considerable connections to local farmers and foragers. Lovely service, and a great bar.

6379 Main St., Bay City, Wis., 612-354-2575, chefshackbaycity.com

Falls Landing

Check out how chef J.D. Fratzke is merging several time-honored Minnesota dining traditions — the supper club and the hunting lodge — with perch po’boys, a relish plate with cold cuts and pickled veggies, double-cut pork chops and duck breasts with pinto beans and hominy. Dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

1223 4th St. S., Cannon Falls, Minn., 651-829-1138, fallslandingmn.com

Willards

This is the best thing to happen to downtown Cambridge since the Leader department store opened more than a century ago. Chef Erick Harcey has converted a portion of his hometown store into this stylish and wildly appealing restaurant, which offers up-to-date American fare (including one of the region’s best burgers, aptly named the “Perfect” burger) plus beautiful forays into Harcey’s Swedish heritage. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

133-135 Main St. S., Cambridge, Minn., 763-689-5600, willardsmn.com