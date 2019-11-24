Q: Will "MacGyver" be coming back? I really liked that program.

A: The reboot of the classic series will be back in CBS' Friday lineup on Feb. 7, leading off the network's night. "Hawaii Five-0," which had been in the first slot, will move an hour later. "Magnum P.I." will take a break but return in the spring, the network says. And "Blue Bloods" will still complete prime time on CBS Fridays.

No more 'Words'

Q: We noticed that the past several episodes of the PBS series "800 Words" have been repeats. Is the series complete? I have an idea that the show wrapped up. If so, why the reruns?

A: The series, about an Australian newspaper columnist moving his family to a town in New Zealand, ended production in 2018 after three seasons and 40 episodes. In the United States, it is available on multiple streaming services. Like many shows, including those from overseas, it has faithful viewers who are still drawn to repeats.

Amanda Tapping and Colin Cunningham in “Stargate: Atlantis.”

More on the men of 'Lawman'

Q: You recently answered a question about "Lawman," one of my favorite westerns. Please tell me about Peter Brown, who co-starred on the show with John Russell.

A: Brown, who played young deputy Johnny McKay on the 1958-62 series, had a long career that included another western, "Laramie," several runs on daytime dramas and movies such as "Foxy Brown," "Kitten With a Whip" and "Ride the Wild Surf." According to the New York Times, the actor born Pierre Lind de Lappe made his last screen appearance in 2005 but continued to appear at fan shows and festivals until his death in 2016 from Parkinson's disease. He was 80.

'Atlantis' streaming on Hulu

Q: Could you tell me the name of a TV science-fiction series from the late 1990s or early 2000s that had humans visiting other worlds, like on "Stargate: SG-1"? A number of episodes had Colm Meaney (of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine") as a farmer who turned out to be head of the planet's military, and they were battling aliens known as the Wraith. Is the series on DVD?

A: It's interesting that you mention "SG-1," since the show you are asking about is the related "Stargate: Atlantis." Episodes originally aired from 2004 to 2009; its five seasons are on DVD and streaming on Hulu.

E-mail brenfels@gmail.com.