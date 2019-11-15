The president of Macalester College is asking his board of trustees to remove college founder Edward Duffield Neill’s name from a campus building following public pressure from student activists and journalists who raised concerns about racist and sexist views the man promoted in the 1800s.

Macalester President Brian Rosenberg announced his decision on Neill Hall, which was renamed after the founder in 2013, at a faculty meeting earlier this week. He said in a statement to the Star Tribune that his recommendation “is based on the racism reflected in his historical writings, which are extreme even by the standards of his time.”

The decision came two weeks after the student publication Mac Weekly published a special issue called “Colonial Macalester,” highlighting the complicated and, in some cases, racist, legacies of Neill and other leading figures in the institution’s history.

The report cited numerous examples of derogatory comments Neill, an educator, missionary and White House aide, made about American Indians in his published writings. The piece also cited his support for forced assimilation and redistribution of indigenous land to private owners, claims that he stole from the graves of American Indians in the 1850s and his opposition to coeducation of women and men.

“Neill was a man of multitudes, certainly,” a letter from the editors introducing the issue reads. “But his sins were legion, and they are unforgivable.”

Student activists had been calling attention to Neill’s history and pushing for the name change for years. Zoe Allen, a sophomore and co-chair of the student group Proud indigenous People for Education, said the renaming is an important step in acknowledging the trauma that Native nations have faced and holding those who contributed accountable.

The Rev. Edward Duffield Neill.

“We have for so long covered up those histories and not talked about them,” she said. “That’s only hurt Native people more.”

Neill, an educator, missionary and military chaplain, was an influential figure in the early days of the Minnesota Territory. He founded two churches, helped establish the St. Paul Public School System and served as state superintendent of public instruction and the first chancellor of the University of Minnesota. He was appointed private secretary to President Abraham Lincoln in 1864, later working in the Jackson and Grant administrations. In 1874, after returning to Minnesota, he was named the first president of Macalester. He remained at the college as an administrator and professor until his death in the 1890s.

The board of trustees voted to rename the Humanities Building after Neill in 2013, as part of an effort to clear up confusion over which building housed the majority of humanities classes. The resolution said the change was “in appreciation and recognition of Edward Duffield Neill’s visionary work that laid Macalester College’s foundation and shaped its distinctive mission,” adding that his “rich legacy is still visible today” on campus and beyond.

Campus officials involved in the 2013 decision told the Weekly they did not recall Neill’s writings or views on American Indians and women coming up at the time.

“It just didn’t come across anybody’s radar at that point,” Kathy Murray, who was active president at the time, told the paper.

A new proposed name has not been announced.