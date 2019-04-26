The University of Minnesota’s governing board voted Friday against changing the names of Coffman Memorial Union and three other Twin Cities campus buildings.

Students, a faculty task force and U President Eric Kaler had called for renaming the buildings after a campus exhibit and a report charged their namesakes — all now deceased university administrators during the 1930s and 40s — with backing residence hall segregation. But ultimately an overwhelming majority of the 12-member Board of Regents balked at stripping the former leaders’ names from the buildings, citing notable contributions during their long tenures, regents’ strong support for whites-only dorms at the time and a discomfort with applying today’s standards to predecessors in the first half of the last century.

Regents voted 10-to-1 to keep the names and unanimously supported exploring permanent exhibits and educational events in one or more of the buildings to acknowledge the former leaders’ complicated legacies. (The board chair, David McMillan, was hospitalized with serious infection, regents said.)

“I am not a good enough person to judge four people who gave significant service and significant time to the University of Minnesota,” said Regent Steve Sviggum.

Students and faculty turned out in force to show support for renaming and for a campus task force that faced intense criticism from regents, who bashed it for failing to address head-on the U governing board’s role. Supporters of renaming have argued that U leaders failed to heed calls from students and activists denouncing segregation at that time and to exercise moral leadership, likely violating state and federal law at the time at least in spirit.

Audience members often interjected during the meeting, calling for more support for faculty from the governing board and assailing regents’ reading of the historical record. In one dramatic moment, faculty and students gathered around retiring African American veteran professor John Wright to prevent campus security from removing him until he could address the board. Regent Dean Johnson, who chaired the meeting, relented and allowed Wright to speak.

University of Minnesota professor John S. Wright speaks during the meeting after the audience insisted he have time to speak.

Wright said Coffman’s policies had a chilling effect on the attendance of black students to the university — a reality that is well-known among the state’s African American community.

“This is an issue of honor and institutional integrity, and nobody has a permanent lease on honor,” Wright said.

The university has never changed the name of a campus building for historical reasons.

An exhibit called “A Campus Divided” set off the renaming conversation in 2017 by examining the legacies of the four former leaders: Presidents Lotus Coffman and Walter Coffey, Dean Edward Nicholson and Vice President William Middlebrook. Last fall, Kaler and Provost Karen Hanson charged the task force, primarily made up of faculty, with examining the legacies of the four namesakes and issuing recommendations. The resulting 125-page report found all four played a role in keeping black students out of campus residence halls and, in the case of Nicholson, in surveilling students and faculty, with a focus on Jews.

But during the board’s March meeting, some regents sharply criticized the report’s findings, in some cases suggesting its members had intentionally left out exculpatory evidence. One regent, Michael Hsu, has accused the task force of academic dishonesty and called for a formal investigation. Students, faculty leaders, deans and Kaler defended the task force publicly, though some members have said Kaler should have offered a more forceful, detailed defense.

Regents also approved a statement voicing respect for the work of the task force and urging Joan Gabel, who will take over as president in July, to continue exploring ways to delve into the U’s history. They asked the administration to recommend a clearer process for weighing renaming recommendations in the future.

Intense debates and protests over building names have erupted on university campuses nationwide in recent years. Some institutions have moved forward with renaming: Duke stripped from a campus building the name of Julian Carr, a major donor and Ku Klux Klan supporter. Yale, after at first deciding to keep former Vice President John C. Calhoun’s name on a building, reversed itself in 2017 after student protests.