Brian Rosenberg, the president of Macalester College, will step down in May 2020.

Rosenberg announced his upcoming departure Monday after 16 years at the helm of the institution in St. Paul, one of Minnesota’s most selective private nonprofit campuses. He has gained a national profile as an advocate for liberal arts education — and as an uncommonly outspoken proponent of liberal causes, weighing in on issues from climate change to President Trump’s immigration policies.

In a note to the campus community, Rosenberg did not address the reason for his decision to leave but said he was making the announcement now to give the college ample time to find his successor. He called his service at Macalester “by far the greatest privilege of my professional life.”

“I believe he is one of the best presidents in the history of our college, and his impact will be felt long into the future,” said Macalester board of trustees chair Jerry Crawford in a statement.

Crawford said the college has enlisted a search firm to begin looking for a new president, with more details on the process and opportunities for students and employees to get involved coming next week.

Rosenberg, a prominent Charles Dickens scholar and a former English professor, took over the leadership of Macalester in August 2003. About 2,170 student attend the college, with roughly a quarter of the student body made up of international students.