A teenage bicyclist who witnessed the immediate aftermath of Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s fatal shooting testified Wednesday in the murder trial of Mohamed Noor, while jurors watched a 29-second cellphone video he recorded of the scene.

The brief clip, played to a packed Hennepin County courtroom, showed Noor leaning over Damond as his police partner, Matthew Harrity, tried to revive her.

“Ma’am, stay with me,” Harrity is heard saying in the recording, before apparently instructing Noor to step away. Noor is then seen standing up and briefly pacing, before turning toward the teen, whom he apparently hadn’t noticed standing there.

“You can videotape — just back up,” he told the teenager, according to the recording, which ended a few seconds later. It was the first time Noor’s voice has been heard on a recording since the trial started.

The 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time, also testified that he had trouble remembering details about the incident, because he had tried his hardest to forget the episode.

Some of those inconsistencies surfaced at trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors previously raised doubts of his recollections.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond

Several days after the shooting, he told an interviewer at CornerHouse that he remembered seeing the two officers outside of their police SUV in the moments before the shooting, which runs counter to the long-running narrative that Noor shot Damond from inside the cruiser.

Attorneys for both sides singled out apparent discrepancies between his answers in that interview, and what he told prosecutors Amy Sweasy and Patrick Lofton when he met with them last month.

“Did you have a good memory of what happened,” Lofton asked in court Wednesday.

“Not at all,” the teen admitted.

When asked which version of his account was true, he testified that he believed it was the observations he made in the earlier CornerHouse interview.

He also alternated between telling investigators that the female victim he was wearing jeans and a tank top, and later saying she had on a summer dress. Prosecutors said that Damond was in her pajamas and barefoot when she was shot.

“I’m gonna rip off the Band-Aid and ask you some awkward questions,” Lofton said, before inquiring about whether he had smoked pot earlier that day.

He had, he admitted, and had also consumed some whiskey — “not that much, it was definitely less than four shots.”

He testified that on the night of the shooting, he had been riding back to his friend’s house to drop off some marijuana belonging to the friend. Riding with a headphone in one ear, he put the other one in as soon as he spotted a police SUV after crossing the intersection of S. 51st and Xerxes avenues “to ease my nerves.”

He told the court that he remembered seeing two officers outside of their squad, and a woman in jeans and a tank top standing nearby, holding a phone to her ear with one hand, and with the other hand raised in the air.

How close was she to the vehicle? Lofton asked.

“Not very close, but not very far,” he responded, saying it was between 7 and 10 feet.

The teen said that he ducked his head and turned away from the scene, when he heard a gunshot. The loud crackle startled him, he said, and he immediately stopped and began recording on his iPhone.

“I mean, it’s the day and age of phones,” he said in response to a prosecution question about why he recorded the incident. “It’s a cop shooting — gotta record it.”

“He described seeing one officer, apparently Harrity, rushing to the woman, while the other just kind of walked to the driveway” and “paced around — was kind of seeing if anyone was around.”

When asked why kept a piece of paper with the mayor’s and police chief’s phone numbers on it, he testified that he thought he might need to call them someday.

“I saw a policeman shoot a woman, some serious business,” he said.

After returning to his house later that night, the teenager said he sent the video to 7-10 of his closest friends on Snapchat. After hearing about some of the details of the shooting, he said that he tried to push the incident from his mind. He wasn’t contacted by state investigators until several days later, when “three all black vans” pulled up to him as he walked out of his home, he said. At first, he was leery.

“Me knowing what went down, I didn’t immediately trust authoritative figures,” he testified, adding that he later agreed to speak to authorities.

The footage later surfaced on Facebook, the defense said.

During his cross-examination, defense attorney Thomas Plunkett asked the teenager to explain the discrepancies in his accounts.

“I currently don’t remember most of that situation — I tried to get it out of my head as fast as possible after that interview,” he said.

Earlier in the hearing, prosecutors brought to the stand a neighbor who had called police before Damond’s shooting about an apparently disoriented woman who was wandering through the neighborhood.

The neighbor, Patricia McIlvenna, testified that after learning about the shooting, she was convinced that the woman she saw was the same one that Damond reportedly heard screaming in the alley behind her home.

Before the jury was brought in on Wednesday morning, Plunkett told the court that police Chief Medaria Arradondo had issued a departmentwide directive barring any officer from attending the proceedings. Plunkett argued that such a restriction could compromise his client’s right to a fair and open trial, and asked presiding Judge Kathryn Quaintance to intervene.

Quaintance said the matter was out of her hands.

“I don’t see that the court can tell the police chief how to run his organization,” she said. “That seems like his authority over the people who work for him.