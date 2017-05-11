The Lynx announced 24 of their games will be televised this season, including 17 games that will be handled by Fox Sports North.

Marney Gellner will be the play-by-play voice of the team on Fox Sports North's broadcasts and Lea B. Olsen will serve as analyst.

The Lynx will have seven games on ESPN2, meaning all home games will be on TV.

At the start of last season, FSN was planning to carry eight games but more were added as the season went on. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has in the past been critical of the past of the lack of television coverage for her team

"I think our fans deserve more," Reeve said last year, "and we have to find a way to make that happen."

Lynx TV schedule:

May 14 Chicago, 6 p.m. Fox Sports North

May 18 at New York, 6 p.m. ESPN2

May 20 at Dallas, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Simulcast

May 23 Connecticut 7 p.m. ESPN2

May 28 San Antonio, 6 p.m. Fox Sports North

June 11 at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. FSN+

June 17 Connecticut, 7 p.m. FSN+

June 23 Washington, 7 p.m. ESPN2

June 25 San Antonio, 6 p.m. Fox Sports North

June 30 at Phoenix, 9 p.m. FSN+

July 6 Los Angeles, 7 p.m. ESPN2

July 16 Phoenix, 6 p.m. Fox Sports North

July 19 Dallas, noon Fox Sports Go

July 25 New York, 7 p.m. ESPN2

July 28 at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. Fox Sports North

July 30 Seattle, 6 p.m. FSN+

Aug. 3 Atlanta, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Aug. 8 at Atlanta, 6 p.m. FSN+

Aug. 11 Los Angeles, 7 p.m. FSN+

Aug. 18 Indiana, 7 p.m. FSN+

Aug. 22 Phoenix, 7 p.m. FSN+

Aug. 27 at Los Angeles, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Sept. 1 Chicago, 7 p.m. FSN+

Sept. 3 Washington, 3 p.m. Fox Sports North