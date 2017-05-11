The Lynx announced 24 of their games will be televised this season, including 17 games that will be handled by Fox Sports North.

Marney Gellner will be the play-by-play voice of the team on Fox Sports North's broadcasts and Lea B. Olsen will serve as analyst.

The Lynx will have seven games on ESPN2, meaning all home games will be on TV.

At the start of last season, FSN was planning to carry eight games but more were added as the season went on. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has in the past been critical of the past of the lack of television coverage for her team

"I think our fans deserve more," Reeve said last year, "and we have to find a way to make that happen."

Lynx TV schedule:
May 14    Chicago, 6 p.m.    Fox Sports North
May 18    at New York, 6 p.m.    ESPN2
May 20    at Dallas, 7 p.m.    Fox Sports Simulcast
May 23    Connecticut 7 p.m.    ESPN2
May 28    San Antonio, 6 p.m.    Fox Sports North
June 11    at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.    FSN+
June 17    Connecticut, 7 p.m.    FSN+
June 23    Washington, 7 p.m.    ESPN2
June 25    San Antonio, 6 p.m.    Fox Sports North
June 30    at Phoenix, 9 p.m.    FSN+
July 6    Los Angeles, 7 p.m.    ESPN2
July 16    Phoenix, 6 p.m.    Fox Sports North
July 19    Dallas, noon    Fox Sports Go
July 25    New York, 7 p.m.    ESPN2
July 28    at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.    Fox Sports North
July 30    Seattle, 6 p.m.    FSN+
Aug. 3    Atlanta, 7 p.m.    ESPN2
Aug. 8    at Atlanta, 6 p.m.    FSN+
Aug. 11    Los Angeles, 7 p.m.    FSN+
Aug. 18    Indiana, 7 p.m.    FSN+
Aug. 22    Phoenix, 7 p.m.    FSN+
Aug. 27    at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.    ESPN2
Sept. 1    Chicago, 7 p.m.    FSN+
Sept. 3    Washington, 3 p.m.    Fox Sports North

