LYNX gameday

5 p.m. at Las Vegas • No TV, 106.1-FM

Aces' top scorer Wilson out

Preview: The Aces will be without their leading scorer, forward A'ja Wilson, because of an ankle injury suffered Friday. She had been doubtful to play and was ruled out Sunday. Wilson is averaging 15.8 points per game. The Lynx (10-8) are coming off a 90-79 loss to Seattle on Wednesday at Target Center. It was the most points allowed by the Lynx this season. Las Vegas (11-6) had a five-game winning streak ended on Friday by the Storm, 69-66 in Seattle. The Aces defeated the Lynx 80-75 at Target Center on June 16. The Lynx were 2-1 against Las Vegas last season, both victories coming in Las Vegas.

Players to watch: Lynx G Lexie Brown scored 20 points — one shy of her career high — on Wednesday. Brown is averaging 7.8 points per game. G Danielle Robinson had 14 points and 10 assists — her second double-double of the season. Aces C Liz Cambage is averaging 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds. G Kayla McBride is averaging 15.1 points and leads the league in three-point field goal percentage (47.6).

Numbers: The Lynx had a season-high 26 assists and scored a season-high 34 points off 21 Seattle turnovers on Wednesday. The Aces committed 21 turnovers — Seattle had 18 steals — on Friday.

Injuries: Lynx F/C Damiris Dantas (left calf) has been cleared to play. G Seimone Augustus (knee surgery) is out. Wilson (ankle) is out.

JOEL RIPPEL