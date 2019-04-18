The Lynx announced they will retire Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13 on June 8 when the team plays the Los Angeles Sparks. Whalen announced her retirement last August after completing a 15-year career with the Lynx and Connecticut Sun, which included nine seasons and four WNBA Championships with Minnesota.

Her number 13 becomes the first number retired by the Lynx.

The Lynx have scheduled a press conference later this morning at which Whalen will appear.

Whalen recently completed her first season as head coach at the University of Minnesota, where she played in the early 2000s.

“We couldn’t have selected a better person and teammate in Lindsay Whalen as the first Lynx player to have their jersey hung in the rafters of Target Center,” said Lynx owner Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune. “Lindsay has provided us so many unforgettable moments, including four championships and numerous highlight-reel plays. We congratulate Lindsay and her family on this momentous occasion, and I look forward to celebrating with her and our fans on June 8.”

Over her 15-year WNBA career, Whalen appeared in 477 regular season games, averaging 11.5 points (on 46.1% shooting), 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. She also played in 81 career postseason contests, posting averages of 11.7 points (on 43.2% shooting), 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Whalen will also throw out the first pitch at today’s game between the Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.

