Equal play

The Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks have met in the past two WNBA Finals. Here’s how the teams stack up over the past two seasons:

Record

Lynx 55-13

Sparks 52-16

Head-to-head 8-8

Points scored, head to head

Lynx 1,218

Sparks 1,211

WNBA titles

Lynx 2017

Sparks 2016

MVPs on roster

Lynx Maya Moore

Sylvia Fowles

Sparks Candace Parker

Nneka Ogwumike

2017 All-Stars

Lynx 4

Sparks 3