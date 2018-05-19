Equal play
The Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks have met in the past two WNBA Finals. Here’s how the teams stack up over the past two seasons:
Record
Lynx 55-13
Sparks 52-16
Head-to-head 8-8
Points scored, head to head
Lynx 1,218
Sparks 1,211
WNBA titles
Lynx 2017
Sparks 2016
MVPs on roster
Lynx Maya Moore
Sylvia Fowles
Sparks Candace Parker
Nneka Ogwumike
2017 All-Stars
Lynx 4
Sparks 3
