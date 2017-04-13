The Minnesota Lynx, looking for a guard for the future, took Baylor’s Alexis Jones with the 12th and final pick of the first round in Thursday’s WNBA draft.

The 5-9 Jones, from Irving, Tex., averaged 13.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game as a senior and was an Associated Press honorable mention all-America as well as a first-team all-Big 12 pick.

Jones began her college career at Duke, where she tore an ACL late in her sophomore season. She eventually transferred to Baylor.

She played in 30 games as a senior, with 27 starts. She had six games with 20 or more points, including a career-high 30 vs. Tennessee. She also had a triple-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists vs. Oklahoma, just the sixth triple double in Baylor history.

She finished her career second in school history in three-point percentage (41.1), fourth in assists (4.6) and eighth in three-pointers made (132).

Jones was also a key player on the USA U19 team that won the gold medal at the World championships in Lithuania in 2013.

The Lynx also took guards with their second- and third-round selections, with an international twist.

In the second round (24th overall), the Lynx chose 19-year-old French guard Lisa Berkani. in the third round (36th), they took 19-year-old Australian guard Tahlia Tupaea.

– with 3,527 points the leading career scorer in NCAA history – was the first overall pick, taken by San Antonio. South Carolina center Alaina Coates went to Chicago at No. 2. With the third and fourth picks Dallas chose Kentucky forward Evelyn Akhator and Coates’ college teammate at South Carolina, guard Allisha Gray.

Nia Coffey, the former Hopkins High School star who played at Northwestern, rounded out the top five. She was taken by San Antonio with the second of the team’s first-round picks. She became the third player with Minnesota ties to go in the first round in the last three years, following Amanda Zahui B (No. 2 in 2015) and Rachel Banham (fourth last year).

– guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough No. 6 by Washington and center Brionna Jones eighth by Connecticut. A third South Carolina player, guard Kaela Davis, went 10th to Dallas, the Wings’ third first-round pick.