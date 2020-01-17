The WNBA announced its schedule for next summer’s 2020 season, and here’s the biggest news: The season has been extended by two games, from 34 to 36.

The Lynx will open the season May 15 at Chicago — a team coached by former Lynx assistant James Wade. The Lynx’s home opener will be May 17 vs. Indiana at Target Center.

The league’s season will run from May 15 through Sept. 20. That includes a break from July 11 through Aug. 15 to allow for participation in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Lynx will have three nationally televised games — June 7 vs. Los Angeles on ABC; Aug. 16 at Connecticut on ESPN; and Aug 25 at Seattle on ESPN2. The Lynx have one four-game homestand that runs from Aug. 28 through Sept. 6 and two three-game homestands, May 17-21 and June 23-July 1.

This season includes the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup, which consists of designating a portion of regular-season games — 10 per team — as counting toward Cup play. The team from each conference with the best record in those games will compete for the cup title and a special prize pool. Cup games will be the first home game and first road game each team plays against its five conference rivals, with the championship game tentatively scheduled to be played Aug. 14.