Two Lynx players were among the 12 WNBA All-Star reserves (as chosen by league coaches). The 16th WNBA All-Star Game is July 27 in Las Vegas. Elena Delle Donne and A’ja Wilson will serve as team captains and draft teams.

Sylvia Fowles, center: Sixth All-Star selection and third in a row. Averaging 14.2 points, 10.1 rebounds (second in league).

Odyssey Sims, guard: First All-Star selection. Only WNBA player ranked in the top 10 in scoring (15.7) and assists (5.4).

WNBA ALL-STAR ROSTER

At Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, Saturday, July 27

Note: Team draft will be held July 25; x-first-time All-Star selection

Starters

Liz Cambage, Las Vegas, F; Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles, G; Brittney Griner, Phoenix, F; Elena Delle Donne, Washington, F; x-Natasha Howard, Seattle, F; Jonquel Jones, Connecticut, F; Jewell Loyd, Seattle, G; Kayla McBride, Las Vegas, G; x-Kia Nurse, New York, G; A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas, F

Reserves

DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix, F; Tina Charles, New York, F; x-Diamond DeShields, Chicago, G; Candice Dupree, Indiana, F; Sylvia Fowles, Lynx, F; Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles, F; Allie Quigley, Chicago, G; x-Odyssey Sims, Lynx, G; Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut, F; Kristi Toliver, Washington, G; Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago, G; x-Erica Wheeler, Indiana, G