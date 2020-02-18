Napheesa Collier of the Lynx was one of four players named to the U.S. women’s roster for the FIBA 3 x 3 Olympic qualifying tournament March 18-22 in Bengaluru, India.

Three other WNBA players will join Collier: post Stephanie Dolson of the Chicago Sky, and guards Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings and Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces.

“Any time I get to wear that USA across my chest is such a blessing, and I can’t wait to represent in India,” said Collier, the 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Twenty teams will compete for three spots in the 2020 Tokyo Games. Eight teams will compete for gold July 25-29.

Playing on the U.S. men’s team at the qualifying tournament will be Canyon Barry, Robbie Hummel, Dominique Jones and Kareem Maddox.

Hummel played 98 games for the Timberwolves from 2013-15, and Barry, the son of NBA great Rick Barry, plays for the Iowa Wolves in the NBA G League.