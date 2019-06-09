An MRI test has confirmed Lynx rookie forward Jessica Shepard tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee when she landed awkwardly under the Lynx basket late in Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Sparks at Target Center.

She will have surgery on the knee and will be lost for the season.

"It's heartbreaking," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. "A rookie, trying to get to where she wants to be, getting the opportunity to play? That doesn't happen all the time. And to have it all taken away? It's heartbreaking."

The injury occurred with 1:42 left in the game, after Shepard went up for a shot and was fouled by the Sparks' Tierra Ruffin-Pratt. She fell to the floor in pain and had to be helped down the tunnel and out of the arena bowl.

Reeve said the surgery will wait until some of the swelling has gone down, a period expected to be between 10 days and two weeks.

The 6-3 Shepard was a second-round pick out of Notre Dame. A Fremont, Neb., native, she spent her first two college seasons at Nebraska before transferring to Notre Dame. It is her second such injury; Shepard tore the ACL in her left knee as a senior in high school but came back and earned freshman of the year and all-Big Ten Conference honors the following fall.

Shepard had emerged as a key contributor off the bench for the Lynx, who have opened the season 4-2. Shepard, a power forward with the ability to stretch the floor on offense, had 13 rebounds in her rookie debut, becoming the third player to gather 10 or more rebounds in her debut in WNBA history. A strong passer, Shepard has two or more assists in all six games, tying for the team best with five Saturday. Through six games Shepard averaged 4.8 points, 3.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

The injury will affect the Lynx's depth in the post. At the very least it will be difficult to replace all the ways Shepard was able to contribute, on both ends of the floor.

Reeve said the team will not look to fill the void from outside, trying instead to make adjustments from within. "We're still trying to figure it out," she said. "We have some ideas. We'll get Karima [Christmas-Kelly] back in the fold. [Napheesa] Collier has the ability to play the four. She'll get more time over there.

Christmas-Kelly, who missed the first three games with knee soreness and the past two because of a death in the family, will be back this week. But she is a small forward.

Collier, the team's first-round pick out of Connecticut, was asked to move from power forward in college to small forward as a pro. She has responded. She leads rookies in scoring (13.3) and is second — behind Shepard — among rookies in rebounding (5.0).

Now her experience at power forward will be needed. Reeve is confident Collier can get the same sorts of shots there as at small forward, though she'll be guarded, generally, by taller opponents. On the other hand, she could have a quickness advantage at the position.

The Lynx are also expecting to get both center Temi Fagbenle (Great Britain) and Cecilia Zandalasini (Italy) in early July after they've helped their national teams in Olympic qualifying. Shooting guard Seimone Augustus is also expected to return, eventually, from arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Lynx play at last-place New York on Wednesday, then return for a three-game homestand that begins with games against Connecticut and Las Vegas.