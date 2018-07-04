It would be hard to imagine a more ignominious end to the WNBA's longest winning streak.

Tuesday at Target Center the Lynx played their worst game of the season. Considering their 3-6 start to the season, that is saying something.

They couldn't make shots. They didn't get back in transition defense. They committed silly fouls. They turned the ball over at the worst time.

As a result they lost 71-59 to Indiana, the worst team in the league.

And they lost going away — the Fever ended the game outscoring the Lynx 20-8.

Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen had her shot blocked by an Indiana player in the first half Tuesday at Target Center.

The loss, in front of a crowd that grew more incredulous as the game went on, ended a seven-game winning streak for the Lynx (10-7).

Minnesota must now rally quickly to be ready for Thursday's showdown at home with the Los Angeles Sparks, who are one spot ahead of the Lynx in the Western Conference.

It was just the second victory for the Fever (2-16), which got 17 points and nine rebounds from center Natalie Achonwa, who outplayed Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (eight and eight). Victoria Vivians added 13 points.

Rebekkah Brunson led the Lynx with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Pretty much everyone else had an off night in one of the worst losses in recent Lynx history.

Maya Moore went 3-for-15 shoting for nine points. It was the first time since July of 2017 that she failed to score 10 points. Fowles had nearly as many turnovers (three) as baskets (four).

The Lynx set or tied season lows for points, shooting (32.8 percent), baskets made and free throw percentage.

The Lynx tied the score at 51 early in the fourth quarter only to have the Fever pull away. Kelsey Mitchell had a three-point play, then another.

By the time Achonwa scored, the Fever was up by eight midway through the quarter and the Lynx couldn't catch it.

Much like Sunday, the Lynx started slowly. They were 3-for-10 and had four turnovers — which were turned into six Fever points — while falling behind 19-8 on Achonwa's put-back.

But the rest of the quarter belonged to the Lynx.

Or, more specifically, Brunson. She scored nine points in an 11-2 finish to the quarter that pulled the Lynx within 21-19 entering the second.

First she was fouled and made two free throws. Moore stole the ball, then fed Brunson for two more. After a Fever miss Brunson, hit a three-pointer. She also had a put-back.

After that poor start, the Lynx hit six of their final 12 shots.

And then the second quarter happened.

The Lynx went absolutely stone cold, shooting 4-for-18. Their 13 second-quarter points and 32 first-half points were season lows.

Outscored 11-0 on the break and 18-14 in the paint, the Fever harassed Fowles and kept Moore scoreless until there were 11 seconds left in the half.

The good news is that Lynx were playing defense, holding the Fever to just three baskets in the quarter. But the Lynx were still down five when Moore — 0-for-7 to that point — finally drained a three-pointer to pull the Lynx within 34-32 at halftime.

The third quarter was pretty much an unmitigated disaster for the Lynx, who scored just 14 points. And they needed a late-quarter run to do it.

With a flurry of missed shots, turnovers and lack of transition defense, the Lynx allowed Indiana to go on a 10-0 run late in the quarter to take a 47-39 lead on Tiffany Mitchell's basket.

But then Fowles scored. After a Fever miss, Cecilia Zandalasini hit a three-pointer. Tanisha Wright hit two free throws to pull the Lynx within one.

But Zandalasini's turnover allowed the Fever a fast-break layup at quarter's end. Still, the 7-2 run to end the quarter pulled the Lynx within three entering the fourth.