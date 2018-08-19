Lynx point guard Danielle Robinson has signed a contract extension, the team announced Sunday. Terms of the deal were no disclosed.

Robinson, 28, is currently recovering from ankle injury after suffeirng a season-ending injury against Las Vegas on Aug. 9.

"I am both ecstatic and incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to continue my journey with the Lynx," Robinson said in a statement released Sunday. "I'm ready to come back stronger than ever for the 2019 season and help our team succeed on and off the court."

Robinson's role expanded as the season progressed, as she began getting more minutes in place of Lindsay Whalen. Whalen has announced her retirement and Sunday's game against the Washington Mystics at Target Center is Whalen's final regular-season home game.

Robinson, a three-time WNBA All-Star (2013, 2014, 2015) played in 28 games and started in two of those. She averaged 6.5 points on 44.5 percent shooting, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Arguably the league's fastest player, her ability to push the offense and control pace was a positive in key moments for the Lynx.