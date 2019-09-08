– The Lynx finished with the No. 7 playoff seed after losing 77-68 to the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

That means they will play at Seattle on Wednesday night in a win-or-go-home first-round WNBA playoff game. Both teams finished 18-16 but the Storm owned the tiebreaker by virtue of winning the season series.

The Lynx, who entered Sunday’s game with a season-best five-game winning streak, never led in the second half against the Sparks (22-12), who swept the season series 3-0.

Lynx rookie Napheesa Collier had 16 points and 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season, and Damiris Dantas had a career-high nine assists.

