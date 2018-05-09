On Sunday the Lynx opened the preseason with a 90-85 loss to the Washington Mystics in Des Moines.

After a day off Monday, the Lynx hit the practice court Tuesday for what turned out to be an intense practice run by a coach who didn’t like what she saw in Iowa.

After that practice ended, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was still not satisfied.

“I was hoping for a better cleanup [practice] after a game in which we fouled a lot, turned it over and got passes deflected,” she said. “But that’s why you have a preseason game, to show you where you are.’’

Where they are is not good enough.

Admittedly, many of the mistakes the Lynx made while falling behind by 22 points at halftime were made by players who likely won’t be on the Lynx’s final roster. But some of those mistakes came from players Reeve will have in her top eight rotation.

Sunday the Lynx turned the ball over 15 times while making 14 baskets in the first half.

Out of position on defense, Minnesota allowed 14 clear-path layups to the Mystics and a three-point play.

“Forty-seven free throws, and it wasn’t the officiating,’’ Reeve said. “They learned in a hurry there is practice and there is the game.’’

Playing more starters, the Lynx used a 25-11 third quarter to get back into a game that was close at the end.

Still, Tuesday, Reeve pushed her players, stressed valuing the ball, consistently stopping drills to make corrections, then starting over.

“We had 32 passes deflected on the day,’’ Reeve said.

Three still missing

The Lynx are still without forward Maya Moore, who could arrive in Minneapolis later this week. She played for EuroLeague champion UMMC Ekaterinburg.

Second-year forward Cecilia Zandalasini and rookie forward Endy Miyem still are finishing overseas commitments in Italy.