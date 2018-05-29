lynx gameday

6 p.m. at Atlanta • FSN Plus, 106.1-FM

Lynx, Dream aim to bounce back

Preview: Both teams will be looking to rebound after weekend losses. The Lynx (2-2) led by as many as 18 points on Sunday before losing at Washington, 90-76. Atlanta (1-2) is coming off a 78-70 loss at home to Dallas on Saturday. The Dream opened the season on May 20 with a 101-78 loss to Dallas. The Lynx have won the past nine meetings — including all three last season — between the two.

Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles was 8-for-8 from the field on Sunday and is shooting 67.5 percent from the field this season. Going into the season, her career percentage was 59 percent. G Tanisha Wright scored a season-high 10 points on Sunday. Dream G Tiffany Hayes leads Dream in scoring (16.7 points per game). F/G Angel McCoughtry has returned to the Dream lineup after sitting out last season for personal reasons McCoughtry, in her ninth WNBA season, is averaging 14 points per game. Former Lynx G Renee Montgomery is averaging 9.3 points per game.

Numbers: The Lynx didn't suffer their second loss last season until game number 15. Loss No. 3 didn't happen until game 23. Lynx G Seimone Augustus played 27 minutes, 10 seconds on Sunday to become the 24th player in WNBA history to play 10,000 career minutes.

Injury: Fowles (ankle) is questionable.

Note: The game also will be streamed on Twitter.

JOEl rippel