The Twins took Keoni Cavaco, a California high school infielder, with the 13th pick in the Major League Baseball draft Monday night.

Cavaco, who turned 18 on Sunday, plays for Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif., and has committed to San Diego State. He's a righthanded hitter with speed and a strong arm who plays mostly third base.

The 13th pick is slotted to receive a $4.2 million bonus, and Twins scouting director Sean Johnson said in a conference call the team expects Cavaco will sign.

Cavaco is the first Eastlake player to be taken in the first round since Adrián González was the first overall pick by the Florida Marlins in 2000. Cavaco was ranked the No. 1 high school player in the state of California by Perfect Game.

"We think he's a natural leader," Johnson said. "Extremely competitive. Upside is the right word to use here. He's one of the best third basemen I've seen in the high school ranks in my time in scouting."

Johnson said the team got excited about Cavaco last November and had a scout at every one of his high school games.

"We got on him toward the end of the fall," Johnson said. "We did not see him during the summer. He wasn't at the events we usually see. … We went to all of his games this spring to get caught up. Much like Royce Lewis [the first overall pick in the 2017 draft], the more we kept going, the more things we saw that we liked.

"The encouraging thing is the athlete. … He runs close to a 4-flat to first. … He's got a 7 arm [on the 2-8 scouting scale]. He can throw from different angles, and defense comes really natural to him."

The Baltimore Orioles took Adley Rutschman of Oregon State with the first overall pick. He's the first catcher taken first since the Twins drafted Joe Mauer in 2001 when Mauer was a senior at Cretin Derham Hall.

The second pick was shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. by the Chicago White Sox. Witt, son of a former major league pitcher, plays at Colleyville (Texas) Heritage High School.

In addition to the 13th overall pick, the Twins have a pick in the competitive balance round (39th overall), which takes place following the first round Monday. Those picks go to teams that are in the bottom 10 of revenue or market size. Their second round pick is 54th overall, also Monday.

Rounds 3 through 10 will take place Tuesday, and 11-40 on Wednesday.

For the first time in draft history, there was not a pitcher taken in the top 6. The first pitcher off the board was TCU's Nick Lodolo to Cincinnati at No. 7.

Two Minnesotans are ranked among the Top 50 draft prospects by Baseball America.

Michael Busch, a junior first baseman at North Carolina, is No. 24. The former Simley standout, 21, has 16 home runs and 57 RBI for the Tar Heels in 62 games.

Matt Wallner of Southern Mississippi is No. 49. From Forest Lake, the 21-year-old junior outfielder is hitting .323 with 23 homers and 60 RBI and is Southern Miss' all-time home run leader.