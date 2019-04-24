Gov. Tim Walz’s plan to increase taxes would hit the lowest-income Minnesotans the hardest, according to a new analysis by his own Department of Revenue.

Minnesotans on the bottom half of the income ladder would absorb an average 9.9 % tax increase. For every $100 they earn, these Minnesotans would pay well more than an extra dollar in taxes. The poorest 10 % of Minnesotans would pay an extra $2.37 in taxes for every $100 they earn.

The upper half of Minnesotans would pay an additional 5.9 %, although the wealthy would wind up paying far more in actual dollars than lower-income Minnesotans.

The overall state and local tax burden would rise from 11.63 % of income to 12.39 %, or about 75 cents for every $100 earned, or $750 on $100,000 in income.

The new analysis arrives at an inopportune time for both Walz and Minnesota House Democrats, who are amid 10 days of passing major budget increases for schools, roads and health care — paid for by tax proposals similar to the Walz plan.

Republicans, who control the state Senate and aim to stop the Walz tax increases, pounced upon publication of the report late Tuesday.

“Democrats can talk all they want about the rich paying their fair share, but now we know it’s just a slogan,” said state Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, the chairman of the Taxes Committee. Senate Republicans will unveil a tax plan Wednesday.

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann released a statement to the Star Tribune: “Minnesotans agree that every child deserves a high-quality education, that we need to lower the cost of health care and that we need to fix our crumbling roads and bridges. Gov. Walz proposed a budget to improve the lives of Minnesotans and explained exactly how he’ll pay for it,” he said.

He added: “It’s time for Minnesota Republicans to do the same.”

Walz has criticized Senate Republicans in recent weeks for lack of specificity in their budget proposals.

The Walz administration pointed to several mitigating factors in the new tax study. The analysis treats a tax on health care providers as a new tax even though the tax is already in place. The tax is scheduled by law to expire at the end of the year; Walz has proposed extending it.

Lower-income Minnesotans would be the largest beneficiary of the tax because it helps fund public health insurance programs targeted at that population. Letting the health care provider tax expire would create a nearly $1 billion deficit in the fund used to pay for these programs by 2023, according to the administration.

The biggest hit on lower-income Minnesotans would be Walz’s proposed 20-cent increase per gallon of motor fuel, spread out over four years.

Walz has argued that drivers are racking up big maintenance bills due to shoddy roads.

Walz sought to offset the regressive effects of the gas tax by increasing the working family tax credit — a tax break directed at the working poor — by $100 million. But the Department of Revenue analysis shows it was not enough to hold down the overall tax increase on the lowest-income Minnesotans.