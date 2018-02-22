Fuller's three-pointers

PLAYER TO WATCH

Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri

Why keep an eye on a guy who played only two minutes all season? The freshman was an All-America candidate who was supposed be out for the season after back surgery. But Porter reportedly has been cleared to play again, and the Tigers are on the NCAA bubble and could use him.

game of the weekend

(8) Kansas at (6) Texas Tech

3:15 p.m. Saturday, ESPN: If the Jayhawks win, they will secure at least a share of their 14th straight Big 12 title, which would break a tie for consecutive conference championships with the legendary UCLA teams. The Red Raiders beat Kansas earlier this season, but they've lost two in a row.

final thought

Another banner gone

You can take away banners, but you can't take away memories. Where have we heard that before? Gophers fans still celebrate the the 1997 Final Four run, even without the banner. Louisville and Rick Pitino deserve punishment, but removing their 2013 title banner seems just as futile.