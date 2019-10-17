Lou Hudson, a North Carolina native, was one of the first African-Americans recruited to play basketball for the University of Minnesota.

As a junior in the 1964-65 season he helped the Gophers to a second-place finish in the Big Ten. After the season he was named first-team All-Big Ten.

Following his senior season, Hudson was a first-round draft in the NBA draft. He played 13 seasons in the NBA and was a six-time NBA All-Star.

His college jersey (#14) was retired by the Gophers and his NBA jersey (#23) was retired by the Atlanta Hawks.

Lou Hudson

Class: 2006.

Sport: Basketball.

Teams: Gophers, several NBA teams.