The problem is pretty clear. But the answer continues to elude the Timberwolves.

Defense.

– the longest losing streak in head coach Ryan Saunders’ tenure – defense remained this team’s biggest issue.

Utah broke open a close game with a 20-8 run to end a third quarter in which the Jazz hit on eight of 13 three-pointers. It turned a two-point game into a 14-point deficit the Wolves (10-14) couldn’t overcome.

That lead grew as large as 20 in the fourth.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points on 13-for-20 shooting to lead Utah, which shot 56.6 percent overall and made 16 of 35 three-pointers (45.7 percent). Jazz center Rudy Gobert hit eight of 11 shots, scoring 20 points with 16 rebounds. Four other Jazz players scored in double figures.

Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles shoots the ball in the first half against the Timberwolves

As the Jazz pushed their lead to 20 points early in the fourth quarter, boos came out of the stands.

Jeff Teague came off the bench to score 32 points on 11-fof-16 shooting, making all four of his three-pointers. The rest of the Wolves team shot 38.7 percent overall.

Andrew Wiggins scored 26 points, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, but was 6-for-15 from the field.

Both teams came into the game struggling, with the Jazz (14-11) having lost six of its last eight games.

– down five twice in the earl going – managed a brief one-point lead in the first quarter and were only down two entering the second.

Down five mid-quarter, Teague (five) and Towns (four) had all the points in a quick 9-3 run that put them up 16-15 on Towns’ baseline dunk with 3:26 left in the quarter.

But, with Mitchell scoring eight points along the way, the Jazz came back to take a 25-23 lead into the second.

– Teague.

Teague made all five of his shots, both his three-pointers and all three free throws while scoring 15 points and dishing four assists in the quarter.

Still, it appeared the Jazz was about to put some distance between the teams when Mitchell hit an 11-foot jumper with 1 minute left in the half.

But Towns hit a three-pointer. After Gobert scored for the Jazz, Teague hit a three-pointer. After a Jazz turnover, with the shot ticking down, Teague drove the lane and hit a reverse layup just before the buzzer to end an 8-2 run over the final 60 seconds, tying the game.

It was, in its own way, a triumph, considering the Jazz shot better than 56 percent in the first half and made six of 14 three-pointers.

Hitting four of their first five three-pointers to start the second half, the Jazz built a 75-67 lead. The Wolves countered with an 8-2 run to pull within two on Wiggins’ three-pointer.

But then the Jazz took off, hitting two three-pointers in a 10-0 run that put them up 87-75 on Ingles’ three-pointer with 4:14 left in the quarter.

Unable to get stops, that lead only grew.

Utah hit on 14 of 26 shots overall in the third, and made eight of 13 three-pointers, pushing its lead to 97-83 entering the fourth.