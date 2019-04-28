They sang their hearts out at Allianz Field on Sunday, from high on the steep “Wonderwall” all the way down to the Brew Hall at the opposite end after Minnesota United’s 1-0 victory over D.C. United.

The Allianz Field faithful waited three games for the moment to sing the celebratory Oasis song after a victory, thanks to Loons striker Angelo Rodriguez’s whisper of a goal in the 82nd minute.

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath kept his back line intact Sunday after Wednesday’s scoreless draw with L.A. Galaxy, even if it meant captain Francisco Calvo was neither a starter or sub in his return from a one-game suspension.

Heath’s team got its second consecutive clean sheet — its third this season — and also its first victory after two draws at Allianz Field.

When teammate Romain Metanire’s forward crossing pass from the right side went through Rodriguez’s legs on a dead run, he got just enough of the ball to redirect it toward the far post and into the goal for his fourth goal this season.

From there, the Loons held tight, keeping away star Wayne Rooney and his D.C. United team that appeared to take a first-half lead.

Video-assisted review wiped away D.C. United forward Donovan Pines’ header goal in the 23rd minute that came just moments after Loons goalkeeper Vito Mannone made a terrific diving save on Lucas Rodriguez’s powerful shot from 18 yards away.

D.C. United retained possession on the field’s far, right side and Rooney played a high ball back toward the goal that Mannone tried to climb and get but Pines’ header looped over him and into the goal.

The video review determined D.C. defender Frederic Brillant had reached up and tugged on Mannone’s arm as he rose to catch or punch out the ball and the goal was disallowed.

Loons star Darwin Quintero was subbed out of the game shortly after halftime, in the 51st minute after he was hit on his ankle and was down on the field for some time.

Fox Sports 1’s telecast reported Quintero received a cortisone shot at halftime in the hope it’d help him move better the second half. But it wasn’t long before Loons coach Adrian Heath sent sub Miguel Ibarra into the game for Quintero.

The move nearly paid off in the 60th minute when Rodriguez controlled the ball high in the 18-yard box and found Ibarra running free for a rising left-footed shot that D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid just flicked over the crossbar with his right hand

Heath kept veteran Eric Miller at Calvo’s starting left spot for Sunday’s game and left Calvo out as both a starter and a sub after the Loons played L.A. Galaxy to a scoreless draw on Wednesday.

Calvo was eligible to play after he served a one-game suspension Wednesday for a red card he received the game before in Toronto. But Heath kept Wednesday’s back line intact, sticking with Miller at left back, Brent Kallman and Ike Opara at center backs and Romain Metanire at right back.

Heath said it would have gone against everything he has preached defensively to change his back line after his United didn’t allow a goal against the surging Galaxy.

“I thought the back four was really good the other night,” Heath said at Saturday’s final training. “We’ve spoke long and hard about keeping a clean sheet. I think it would have been pretty hypocritical if I’d been talking about clean-sheet, clean-sheet, clean-sheet and then we go and change it. Eric is a good defender. He has had a good defensive mentality and that’s what he has always had. He thinks more defensive than attacking. That’s probably pone of the reasons.”

Etc.

• D.C. United star Rooney and Loons goalkeeper Vito Mannone revived a little history on Sunday. They played a two-game Football League Cup semifinal series in England in 2014. Mannone proved himself heroic in penalty kicks for his Sunderland club against Rooney’s Manchester United at Old Traford, sending his team onto the final at Wembley Stadium.

“I had a few good games against them,” Mannone said. “That’s something that sticks with you. It’s difficult to beat such a great club in such a great stadium.”

• Loons defender Ike Opara wore a protective headband for the second consecutive game after he banged heads with an opponent and sustained a seven-stitch gash over an eye in Toronto two games ago. He said his health is the important thing and he’ll wear it the rest of the season without bother if he must. He spent most of Sunday’s game shadowing Rooney wherever he went.

• United’s Mason Toye and Carter Manley played all 90 minutes with USL affiliate Forward Madison FC in the snow and cold Saturday night, Forward Madison’s home opener against Greenville Triumph SC. Defender Wyatt Omsberg has been working with staff on his own in Blaine because of a foot injury.