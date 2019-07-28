Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath all week warned his streaking team about the dangers Saturday’s home game against last-place Vancouver presented and did all he could to keep his team from believing victory was already its own.

He didn’t do quite enough to prevent a scoreless draw that pushed their unbreaten streak in MLS and U.S. Open Cup games to nine, but still kept them from taking victory and a full three points in the Loons’ Western Conference playoff chase.

Heath called for “quality” both during a week of training and at halftime of Saturday’s game that drew an announced sellout crowd of 19,845 fans.

Quality is Heath’s code for being good enough to turn a scoring opportunity into a goal and his team had many chances Saturday it couldn’t convert, including second-half substitute Mason Toye’s one-time shot that went just over the crossbar in the game’s 74th minute and Miguel Ibarra’s angled shot that went over the goal as well in the 85th minute.

Star Darwin Quintero left-side chance in stoppage time that Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau covered seconds from game’s end.

A Vancouver team that had been outscored 17-2 in its last five games kept United scoreless all night.

united vs. vancouver, late Next Sunday: 3 p.m. vs. Portland (ESPN)

The two teams entered Saturday’s game swerving in opposite direction, with United unbeaten in its last eight MLS and U.S. Open Cup games dating to a June 8 loss at Colorado and Vancouver winless in its last eight MLS games.

All of it made United coach Adrian Heath warn his players all week not to overlook an opponent it hadn’t faced since a 3-2 comeback victory at Vancouver in both teams’ season openers way back in March.

His message: Keep doing what you’ve been doing.

“The most important thing is prepare for the game properly,” Heath said. “That’s my job and the job of my coaching staff. No disrespect to our group, but we’re not that good to take anybody lightly.”

Heath knew well the dangers of Saturday’s as a “trap game” in which his team could overlook a last-place team with so much recent success behind him and consecutive home games, including an Open Cup semifinal, against Portland both times coming up next.

United will play on next Sunday against the Timbers team without Quintero, who accumulated another yellow card for a second-half, hand-ball violation and will miss his team’s next game because of it.

Heath called his team “terrible” after a Thursday training session and hinted at lineup changes if it didn’t improve on Friday.

Heath was happier them and the only changes he made was he welcomed starters Angelo Rodriguez and captain Ozzie Alonso back after both missed last week’s draw at Real Salt Lake because of injuries and swapped Kevin Molino for longtime Loon Miguel Ibarra when Molino was unable to play because of a hamstring injury.

United had its chances, many of them, in a scoreless first half.

Rodriguez, back from injury last week, had his share, including a slide at the far post that just failed to convert Ethan Finlay’s angled shot that eluded Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau in just the third minute.

Late in the half, his angled shot from near the goal line went by Crepeau sneaking off his line, but he smack on the short-side post in the 40th minute.

In between, Finlay had a shot deflected wide and Ibarra twice missed the chance to convert crossing passes right near the goal.

Even after Rodriguez hit that near post, midfielder Jan Gregus missed an open shot wide to the right and Ibarra again missed a shot to flick another cross past Crepeau in the first half’s final minutes.

United outshot Vancouver 8-4 in the half, but the only one on target was a long-range shot Vancouver sent toward Loons goalkeeper Vito Mannone late in the first half. He smothered it easily.

During a halftime television interview, Heath said he was pleased with his team’s first-half “energy” and said he couldn’t remember Mannone having to make a save.

He spoke too soon.

Mannone was forced to make three consecutively shortly after halftime before United countered with maybe their best chance of the night, Toye’s one-timer that missed.