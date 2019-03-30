– Minnesota United looked like it had fixed last season’s road woes after back-to-back wins to start their season-opening, five-game road trip, but the Loons have fallen back to earth over the past two matches.

After a bye week to digest a loss to the LA Galaxy, the Loons dropped back to .500 overall, falling to a highly motivated New England Revolution side that picked up its first win of the season, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The Loons (2-2) will remain on the road, facing the New York Red Bulls next Saturday before returning for their home opener and first game at new Allianz Field against New York City FC on April 13.

After making six changes to the starting lineup, the Revolution (1-3-1) went ahead in the 10th minute, as Carles Gil sent in a long-distance curler from the right side that center back Jalil Anibaba dived to head in at the far post. Loons goalie Vito Mannone got a hand on the ball but couldn’t keep it from crossing the goal line.

The Loons tied it 1-1 in the 26th minute on Darwin Quintero’s third penalty-kick goal of the season. Referee Allen Chapman went to video review and ruled that Revolution captain Michael Mancienne handled the ball in the box. Quintero stepped to the spot and finished past goalie Cody Cropper into the left side of goal.

Minnesota nearly went in front in the 29th minute off a right-side corner by Jan Gregus, connecting with defender Francisco Calvo for a header in the middle of the box. Cropper made a reactionary save, parrying the ball off the crossbar.

New England retook the lead, 2-1, in the 62nd minute after rookie DeJuan Jones sent a through ball up the middle to Teal Bunbury. Bunbury sent a horizontal ball to Brandon Bye, who slid in to finish at the right post.

The Loons had two changes to the lineup as Romario Ibarra (Ecuador) and Rasmus Schuller (Finland) missed the game after playing for their national teams over the past week, while Schuller also picked up a leg injury on national team duty. Angelo Rodriguez and Ethan Finlay made their first starts of the season.