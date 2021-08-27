Minnesota United Game Preview

8 p.m., Saturday, at Houston • BSN Plus, 1500-AM

Loons update: The Loons (7-6-7) listed eight players as out on their injury report: Franco Fragapane (thigh), Jan Gregus (ankle), Niko Hansen (hamstring), Robin Lod (calf), Justin McMaster (thigh), Emanuel Reynoso (thigh) and Joseph Rosales (knee). ... Reynoso did not play in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday after getting injured in last Saturday's 0-0 draw against Sporting Kansas City. ... The Loons are looking for their first victory at BBVA Stadium, have scored just one goal in three matches (0-1-2) since a 2-0 victory over Houston at Allianz Field on Aug. 7.... Goalkeeper Tyler Miller has the second-best goals against average (0.81) in the MLS and is third in the MLS with seven shutouts. ... After this match, the Loons are idle until Sept. 11.

Houston update: Houston (3-8-10), which is in last place in the Western Conference with 19 points, is winless in its past 14 matches. The Dynamo, which is 0-6-8 since defeating Vancouver 2-1 on May 22, played FC Dallas to a 2-2 draw last Saturday to end a four-match losing streak. ... Midfielder Fafa Picault has scored six goals and is tied for second in the MLS with eight yellow cards. ...Goalkeeper Marko Maric and center-back Tim Parker have played all 1,890 of Houston's minutes this season.

Injuries: For the Dynamo, forward Nico Lemoine (groin) is out and midfielder Corey Baird (lower body) and forward Tyler Pasher (lower body) are questionable.