Minnesota United defender Chase Gasper has been called up to the U.S. men’s soccer national team as it heads for a month of training in Qatar.

Gasper, 23, a leftfooted left back, was called up in November to a pre-camp training but did not make the final roster for the team’s remaining CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba.

He will be part of a 25-player team that will train Jan. 5-25 in Doha before returning to the U.S. for a match against CONCACAF rival Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, Calif.

The team, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, will compete in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in June. Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup begins in September.

Joining Gasper on the roster is midfielder Jackson Yueill, a Bloomington native who plays for San Jose of Major League Soccer. Yueill has appeared in six matches with the national team.

NEWS SERVICES