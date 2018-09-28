Apoy: Lively and moderately priced Filipino fare — ground pork-garlic egg rolls, whole tilapia — in the former home of Anodyne. 4301 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., apoympls.com.

Birch’s Lowertown: Beer — sours are a specialty — with first-rate sandwiches (burgers, knockwurst, beef heart pastrami); the Barrel Room speakeasy is coming in early November. 289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-432-4677, birchslowertown.com.

Brim: The emphasis is on vegetable- and grain-packed bowls, for meat eaters and vegans. 1728 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-261-0506, brimrestaurant.com.

Centro and Popol Vuh: The former is casual (tacos and drinks), the latter is upscale Mexican, with a $55 four-course tasting menu. 1414 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., 612-345-5527, popolvuhmpls.com.

Edwards Dessert Kitchen: Beautiful sweets — and a few savories — plus cocktails. 200 Washington Av. N., Mpls., 612-800-0335, edwardsdessertkitchen.com.

Funky Grits: Chef Jordan Carlson uses grits — and rice — as foundations for all kinds of goodness (sandwiches and salads, too). 805 E. 38th St., Mpls., 612-367-4978, funkygrits.com.

Gray Fox: Quick-service breakfast, lunch and happy hour from the Copper Hen crew. 801 Marquette Av. S., Mpls., 612-886-3770, grayfoxcoffee.com.

Hyacinth: Farmers market-fresh Italian fare in a cozy storefront. 790 Grand Av., St. Paul, hyacinthstpaul.com.

In Bloom: Wood-fired cooking in a dramatic setting from Revival/Corner Table restaurateurs Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone. 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, inbloomstp.com.

Lat 14: Flavors from Laos and other culinary mileposts along the 14th latitude. 8815 7th Av. N., Golden Valley, 763-400-7910, lat14.com.

Meyvn: Bagels and accompaniments — plus sandwiches and small plates — from Saint Dinette chef Adam Eaton. 901 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-315-4608, meyvnmeats.com.

Moderna Kouzina: Contemporary fine dining comes to 50th and France. 3910 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-657-5974, modernakouzina.com.

Momma’s Kitchen: Counter-service comfort food — with soul food touches — from chef DeMarco Cavil. 1058 E. Maryland Av., St. Paul, 651-493-1217, mommaskitchenmn.com.

Revival Smoked Meats: Brisket, pastrami, braunschweiger and other barbecue delights in the new Keg and Case Market. 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Short or Tall Eatery & Drink Hall: Burgers and 80 tap beers, wines and cocktails and a year-round heated patio. 21050 135th Av. N., Rogers, shortortall.com.

Tavola: Approachable Italian-inspired fare inside the new Elliot Park Hotel. 823 5th Av. S., Mpls., 612-389-2300, elliotparkhotel.com.